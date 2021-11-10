Strong support for Poppy Appeal and Remembrance

An image to raise awareness of Remembrance in Spittal, featuring the church cascading display.

The annual initiative raises money for the Royal British Legion, which is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

Volunteers have been praised for their efforts, including 100-year-old Grace Friar who has been helping out at Asda in Tweedmouth. Collections have taken place at other supermarkets and shops in the area.

Tim Cryar, chairman of the Royal British Legion North Northumberland branch and Poppy Appeal organiser for the very northern part of the county, said: “It’s nice that we have been able to get out and about more freely this year after the restrictions due to Covid-19 in 2020.

Grace Friar at Asda in Tweedmouth.

“The response to the Poppy Appeal in north Northumberland has been very good and we’re grateful for all the support. We’re also grateful to our volunteers and other helpers such as the cadets.

“There are some lovely displays this year, including at Spittal and Lowick.

"As well as remembering those who lost their lives in service of our country, the Royal British Legion helps living members of the Armed Forces community and their families.

“Anyone from the service community or their supporters can join our branch. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/royalbritishlegionberwick”

The display at The White Swan Inn, Lowick, was the brainchild of Lesley Bradbury.

He added that he was present at Berwick Rangers’ home game on Saturday. A collection took place and a minute’s silence was respected by the crowd.

Spittal Improvement Trust’s Gardening Group, and friends, turned their talents over several weeks to knitting poppies for two cascading displays, which are on the War Memorial and St Paul’s Church, for Remembrance Day.

In total, about 1,800 poppies were knitted – 350 of those are at the War Memorial and the rest at the church. Sixteen volunteers knitted, crocheted and sewed the poppies in various sizes and colours.

Altogether, almost 40 people helped by donating wool, creating the poppies and putting it all together.

Grace has been selling poppies for 68 years and is a familiar face in Asda Tweedmouth.

Store manager Tracy Spratt said: “All our colleagues and customers are delighted to see her back in store this year.”