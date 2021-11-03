Spittal Main Street road resurfacing underway

Road resurfacing at Main Street, Spittal.

The work, which was requested by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill, follows the resurfacing of the hardstanding, pathways along Main Street last year.

An extension to this project that has been part-funded through Coun Hill’s members small schemes allowance is set to take place on Monday and Tuesday. This resurfacing will cover Albert Road and Cow Road, up to the railway crossing.

Main Street will not be closed but there will be traffic lights and a convoy system in place to manage the traffic during the day.