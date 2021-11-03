Spittal Main Street road resurfacing underway
Road resurfacing has started at Main Street, Spittal, as part of the county council’s Local Transport Plan.
The work, which was requested by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill, follows the resurfacing of the hardstanding, pathways along Main Street last year.
An extension to this project that has been part-funded through Coun Hill’s members small schemes allowance is set to take place on Monday and Tuesday. This resurfacing will cover Albert Road and Cow Road, up to the railway crossing.
Main Street will not be closed but there will be traffic lights and a convoy system in place to manage the traffic during the day.
Coun Hill said: “I am really pleased this is being carried out and grateful to the council for extending the budget to allow the bad stretch at Albert Road and Cow Road to be included.”