Shows to liven up your winter

The Blazin’ Fiddles.

The Blazin’ Fiddles will deliver a night of lively, infectious music encompassing the power, passion and sensitivity of traditional Scottish Music.

The band – consisting of Bruce MacGregor, Jenna Reid, Rua Macmillan, Kristan Harvey, Anna Massie and Angus Lyon – are one of the most recognisable Scottish folk groups.

Multiple winners of Scotland’s Folk Band of the Year, most recently in 2019, the six-piece have long been one of country’s foremost and most recognisable folk groups.

Mark Thomas. Picture by Steve Ullathorne.

Touring far beyond their roots of the Scottish Highlands, the Blazin’ Fiddles will set the evening alight on November 18 with ensembles and solo-led fiddle sets backed by powerhouse guitar and piano. The performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tour-de-force performer and comedian Mark Thomas picks through the myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask who do we think we are in his new show ‘50 Things About Us’.

Performing on November 20 from 7.30pm, Mark, whose style combines storytelling, stand-up, mischief and well-researched material, examines how we have come to inhabit this divided wasteland that some of us call the United Kingdom.