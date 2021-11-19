Shop local call to help Berwick bounce back from Covid

From left, Berwick Chamber of Trade treasurer John Gardiner, chairman Stephen Scott and vice chairman Oliul Khan, and Lynne Fraser of Greaves West & Ayre.

The ‘shop local’ call comes after dozens of businesses signed up to this year’s Christmas Loyalty Scheme, which also aims to help the town centre recoup losses suffered during the pandemic.

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said there were many shops, cafés, bars, restaurants and service businesses, “all of which are waiting to offer you their best service”.

He added: “I would strongly encourage local people to rediscover their town by supporting local business.

“With the loss of many of the high street chains, you will find that there are many more local independents who offer something unique which isn't available in other towns, and certainly isn't available online. You may get a pleasant surprise.

“You will get the best level of service and advice by shopping in your local town.

"Staff get to know you and this builds a bond of trust and respect between customer and business.

“This isn't something you will experience in a city centre or in a large retail park when you are simply another anonymous customer.”

Under the Christmas loyalty scheme, customers collect stamps every time they use a local business.