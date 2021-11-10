Sheriff of Berwick dedicates memorial
The Sheriff of Berwick has dedicated a poignant memorial to the fallen members of the unique and elite Guard’s Independent Parachute Company – parachutists drawn solely from The Queen’s Household Brigade.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 10:30 am
Canon Alan Hughes was supported by his wife Susan, who once parachuted from 12,000ft with The Red Devils.
The statue, erected at The National Memorial Arboretum located in the county of Staffordshire, was a total of four years in the planning.
Around 300 former and serving members of Guards Para, G Squadron Special Air Service and the SAS were present and supported by the band of The Scots Guards.