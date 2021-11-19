Seahouses festive lights team receives timely funding windfall

Seahouses festive lights chairman Ian Clayton accepting a grant from Seahouses Co-op staff member Gram Bateman.

The voluntary group has been awarded £2,669 to help overcome financial difficulties caused by the Covid pandemic.

The festive lights team was set up in 2002 following discussions about the lack of Christmas cheer in the village.

Experience and expertise has developed since then and a firework display is usually included on Christmas or New Year's Eve to complement the lights.

Chairman Ian Clayton said: "We are delighted to be chosen by the Co-op for this donation from their Community Fund, which will certainly help support the project which has been financially affected by the pandemic, like many others.

“The display this year has been slightly reduced as it was last year but is still hopefully very effective in promoting Christmas.

“Next year we hope to restore some of the building features, and reinstate other pre-covid financial support.

“Although the lights are costly to buy and maintain, they hopefully boost our tourism industry, and bring some festive cheer to the local community, which makes it all worthwhile."

He added: “The team operate quite informally and I would like to thank all of the volunteers for their hard work.

"We are still looking for volunteers to help us, and anyone interested should contact the Olde Ship Inn at Seahouses. ”

The latest round of the Co-op scheme has seen over £63,000 awarded to 24 groups in north Northumberland and Berwickshire.

The total amount awarded across the local area since the fund began in 2016 is now £334,935.

