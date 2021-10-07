School's yard now ‘completely fab’
Work has been taking place over the past few months to improve the Reception Yard at Tweedmouth West First School.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:00 am
Although it was the staff who mucked in to make these improvements, they could not have done so without support from many local businesses, whilst parents donated paint, soil and plants, and also built some trim trail equipment.
A school spokeswoman said: “We can now confidently say that the once ‘slightly drab’ yard is now ‘completely fab!’
“We owe a huge thank-you to The Paint Shed Berwick, Robertson’s, Hodgson White Architecture & Design and Jewson’s Berwick. These companies donated paint and equipment, skips, bark chippings and cash to facilitate the makeover.”