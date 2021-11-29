Schools and other facilities in Northumberland closed following Storm Arwen

Druridge Bay Country Park is among the parks in Northumberland that have been closed until further notice due to storm damage.

Work is continuing to clear debris and repair damage caused, while some homes in the county are still without power as a result of the extreme weather.

Northumberland County Council has stated via its alerts webpage that Wooler Library, Blyth Library and Customer Information Centre, Druridge Bay Country Park, Plessey Woods Country Park and Bolam Lake Country Park are currently closed.

Some roads are still closed including B6344 Rothbury, C80 Denwick to Peppermoor and U3038 East House Guyzance.

Berwick Academy is among the schools in Northumberland that have been closed due to storm damage.

As for the Wooler Household Waste Recovery Centre, the webpage states: “Wooler Household Waste Recovery Centre is closed until power supply is reconnected after storm Arwen. We will provide an update when the site reopens.”

In addition, a number of schools have been closed. They are as follows:

Belford First School

Slaley First School

Greenhaugh Primary School

Tweedmouth Middle School

Shilbottle Primary School

Hipsburn Primary School

Beaufront First School

Newbrough C of E Primary School

Broomhill First School

Tritlington C of E First School

Thropton Village First School

Harbottle C of E Voluntary Aided First School

Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School

Whittingham C of E Primary School

Scremerston First School

Branton Primary School

Wooler First School

Glendale Middle School

Holy Island C of E First School

Lowick C of E Vol Controlled First School

Otterburn Primary School

Berwick Middle School

Swarland Primary School

Berwick St Mary's C of E First School

Berwick Academy