Rosette award for Berwick restaurant
A Berwick restaurant has achieved a prestigious national accolade.
The AA Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence 2020/21 recipients include Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street. They are deemed by AA inspectors to achieve standards that stand out in their local area – serving food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients.
Magna Tandoori has supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, offering special discounts to vulnerable people, NHS staff and care workers.
Oliul Khan and his team also put together free Christmas lunches for people who were alone during the festive period – delivered to their home – and sorted lunch meals for staff at Well Close Surgery to show the restaurant’s appreciation of their hard work.