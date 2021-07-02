Rosette award for Berwick restaurant

Oliul Khan, right, with his nephews Suleman and Akbar Khan.

The AA Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence 2020/21 recipients include Magna Tandoori in Bridge Street. They are deemed by AA inspectors to achieve standards that stand out in their local area – serving food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients.

Magna Tandoori has supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, offering special discounts to vulnerable people, NHS staff and care workers.