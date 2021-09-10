Richard's Holy Island stop on solo yacht trip

Richard Kerswell pictured next to his yacht, Pegasus, earlier in his trip.

Richard Kerswell set off from Penzance in Cornwall in June and is aiming to return to the town in October.

He crossed over from Scotland into England on Wednesday and although the winds picked up just after he reached the Berwick area, he managed to find somewhere to shelter on Holy Island.

Fund-raising for Give the World a Shot and Orphans in the Wild, he continued his journey southwards to Amble yesterday (Thursday).

“I was amazed that Lindisfarne has the protection it does,” said Richard, a retiree from the pub trade.

“Not long before I arrived, I saw pods of bottlenose dolphins and they jumped up by my vessel – they are such lovely animals.”

Led by UNICEF UK, with the online fundraising platform Crowdfunder, the Give the World a Shot campaign offers people a practical way to give thanks for their Covid-19 vaccination by making a voluntary donation to help pay for jabs for others around the world.

Orphans in the Wild provides HIV support for orphans and foster families in Mufindi, Tanzania.

Richard added: “I had an absolutely fantastic childhood in Tanzania, then Tanganyika, and would dearly like to give something back. I chose doing a solo trip around Britain as the activity to raise funds as it has been a bucket list item for many years.

“It has been absolutely amazing so far and a lot of people have been willing to help me out. I’m also grateful to all those who’ve donated so far.”