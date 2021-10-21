Return of loyalty scheme for shopping local in Berwick

From left, Berwick Chamber of Trade treasurer John Gardiner, chairman Stephen Scott and vice chairman Oliul Khan, and Lynne Fraser of Greaves West & Ayre.

So far, more than 100 businesses in and around Berwick have agreed to participate in the initiative, including shops, cafés, bars, and service businesses.

Every time a customer spends £20 or more on a single sale, they will be offered a stamp for a loyalty card. And if they collect 10 stamps, they can enter their card into a prize draw.

Last year there were nine winners who shared a prize fund of £650.

All participating businesses will put a poster up in their premises to show their membership of the scheme.

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “Following the success of the previous schemes, we have decided to repeat the scheme again.

“Its aim is to encourage people to use local businesses in the run-up to Christmas and to reward those that do by giving shoppers a chance to win a number of prizes.

“Businesses in Berwick have been very positive about the idea and we hope that people in the area will show their support by using the great local businesses in the town.

“I would also like to pass on my thanks to Greaves West & Ayre, which has offered to provide financial support to the scheme again this year.”

The scheme will run from this Saturday (October 23) to December 31. The prizes will be valued at £200, £100, and £50 in vouchers.