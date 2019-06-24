Queen Freya to be crowned next month
The new Tweedmouth Salmon Queen has been revealed.
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 17:34
Freya Weatherley-Ryan, 15, will be crowned at 7pm on Thursday, July 18, at the Queen’s Garden, Tweedmouth.
She will take over from last year’s Salmon Queen, Emma Cairns. Her attendants are Tweedmouth Middle School pupils Freya Graham and Brooke Johnston, and Mabel Skelly and Lola Taylor, who attend St Cuthbert’s First School.
Freya, who said she was “chuffed and excited”, attends Berwick Academy and is a police cadet.
She is already experienced in charity fund-raising and has raised money for organisations including Cancer Cars and MNDA.