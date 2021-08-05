Pupils taste crop success
Young gardeners in the Berwick area have been digging in to create their very own school vegetable patch.
The early years children at St Cuthbert’s RC First School in Tweedmouth, a future member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, have not shied away from the hard work involved in growing great vegetables – planting everything from radishes to peppers into the school’s raised beds.
The pupils tended to their crops every week during the summer term.
Clare McGregor, headteacher at the school, said: “The children absolutely loved being in the garden and watching things grow, as well as enjoying the fruits of their labours when the vegetables were ready to eat.”