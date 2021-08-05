Pupils taste crop success

St Cuthbert’s RC First School early years pupils have created their own vegetable patch.

The early years children at St Cuthbert’s RC First School in Tweedmouth, a future member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, have not shied away from the hard work involved in growing great vegetables – planting everything from radishes to peppers into the school’s raised beds.

The pupils tended to their crops every week during the summer term.