Pupils’ boost for food bank
A collection organised by young leaders at Holy Trinity First School in Berwick raised an impressive total for the Berwick Food Bank.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:00 am
The children worked really hard on the collection as when they approached friends and family, they highlighted the vital work of the food bank and encouraged people to donate.
Angela Deakin, Year 2 teacher, came with four pupils to present the cheque for £461.49 to Becci Murray at Berwick Community Trust.
Becci said: “The enthusiasm and interest that the children have shown is wonderful. This money will be used to buy bread, eggs and butter, which go into the food parcels.”