Pubs in Northumberland get set for historic Euro 2020 final

Even more people than Wednesday – when England beat Denmark 2-1 to reach their first ever European Championships final – are expected to watch the match (8pm kick-off) at a bar.

Among the venues in Berwick already fully booked is The Leaping Salmon on Golden Square.

Deputy manager Carl Ross said: “We’ve shown every game of the tournament and we’ve been really busy for England and Scotland games, as well as the Italy v Spain semi-final, so it has definitely been worth showing them.

England v Italy kicks off at 8pm.

“We’re one of the go-to pubs for people on holiday staying at the caravan park, so that has also helped with bookings for people wanting to watch Euros matches here.

“Although the layout obviously complies with the current Covid-19 regulations, there was a great atmosphere in here for the semi-finals and I’m sure it will be the same on Sunday.”

Is your pub, bar or restaurant showing the game? If so, let us know. And please send us your pictures or videos of Sunday night to [email protected] or our Facebook page.

