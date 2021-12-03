Protest event over proposal for Travel Centre at station

Berwick Railway Station.

LNER states on its website that the proposed changes at Berwick and other stations ‘reflect the reduced level of customer demand during these times’.

The RMT is stepping up its Staff our Stations campaign across the North East, with the protest event at the Berwick station taking place on Monday between 8am and 10am.

RMT members and activists from across the North East will be using these events to speak to passengers about the proposals and why they believe they would have harmful consequences.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “These demonstrations will send a clear message to the Government, and train companies such as LNER, that cuts to stations and ticket offices run counter to what passengers want and will do nothing to support the post-Covid recovery of the sustainable rail network.

“In fact, research by the Government’s own watchdog has found that passengers want to see more, not less, staff.

“RMT’s is continuing to ramp up its Staff our Stations campaign to oppose cuts which make the railway less safe, secure and accessible for passengers.”

The current Travel Centre opening hours at Berwick Railway Station are 5.45am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, 6.45am to 3.15pm on Saturdays and 9.45am to 4.20pm on Sundays.