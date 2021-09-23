Proposal for social housing in Tweedmouth welcomed

Coun Georgina Hill.

If approved, 61 new affordable rental and shared ownership properties will be built at the site in Tweedmouth. Bernicia intends to submit a full planning application this autumn.

The news has been welcomed by Georgina Hill, Northumberland county councillor for Berwick East, who has said that there is a “chronic shortage” of social housing properties of three bedrooms and above in the area.

A consultation website in relation to the plans for an area of land approximately 1.87ha to the north of the existing Berwick Fire Station, which includes the now demolished former Seton Hall, has been set up.

It includes the following: “The planning application will seek detailed planning approval for approximately 61 high-quality affordable homes, with associated infrastructure and open space.

“The homes will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties – with 19 bungalows to be provided. Once delivered, the homes will be highly energy efficient.

“The majority of existing trees will be retained on site, with new landscaped open space to be incorporated on the eastern edge of the site.

“A range of studies will be undertaken to ensure that the development can be accommodated at the site without compromising the local area.

“This will include an assessment of the suitability of the access point onto the A698, a survey of local road junctions to ensure that the additional traffic can be accommodated without causing undue delays, an ecology survey, a flood risk assessment and others.”

Go to www.setonhallconsultation.com to have your say – closing date for comments is Monday (September 27).

Coun Hill said: “There has been a chronic shortage of three-bedroom plus social housing for many years now. I know of dozens of families in desperate need of larger properties, having to contend with the huge stresses associated with overcrowding and there just physically isn’t a suitable property available for them.

“I have raised this time and time again with the local authority and the housing associations and, therefore, I am delighted that Bernicia are progressing with this. Of course, this must just be the start and more schemes like this are needed.”