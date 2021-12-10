Planting in Berwick for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Planting in Berwick to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Regular volunteers were supported by a group of local Brownies and leaders. The bulbs were funded by Coun Catherine Seymour.

The Friends were also successful in their bid to the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme – a nationwide initiative to mark the Jubilee by planting sustainably.

Earlier in the week, volunteers gathered in Coronation Park (Tommy the Miller’s) to plant a mixed hedge provided by the Woodland Trust.

Friends’ chair Jackie Kaines Lang said: “We are so lucky to have Kate overseeing our parks and green spaces here in Berwick. And, of course, our volunteers really are the absolute best.

“They turn out in all weathers to plant, tidy and generally ensure that Flagstaff, Castle Vale and Coronation Parks are wonderful, welcoming spaces.”

Coun Seymour said: “I was delighted to kick-start the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the bulb planting alongside others at Flagstaff Park.

“In this area we are to plant ‘Queen’ and ‘Beth’ apple and pear fruit trees soon with funds secured from Northumberland County Council for Berwick.

“The idea for this planting scheme is to celebrate the Queen’s Green Canopy in 2022.”