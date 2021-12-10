Photography competition launched with focus on Glendale's unsung heroes

Charlotte Young's photo of the Harthope Valley won the 2020 prize.

This year it is looking to shine a spotlight on the local community, with the theme ‘The People That Make Us’.

Entries are encouraged to truly reflect the unsung local heroes that do so much for individuals and the wider community of Glendale.

Ad Gefrin co-founder Eileen Ferguson said: “For the last two years we have received lovely landscapes of the area, so this year we are looking for beautiful images that capture the true spirit, character, and humour of the people that matter to us, as they live, work, rest or play in Glendale.”

All submissions will be judged by a panel consisting of the Ferguson family and a guest professional photographer. The overall winner will then be picked by the public using social media.

The overall winner will receive £100.