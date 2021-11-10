People in the buff for calendar in aid of good causes

Berwickers in the Buff 2022 calendar will be on sale from this Saturday.

This nude charity calendar is in loving memory of Margie Nicholl, who organised the previous ones in 2010 and 2015.

Linda Crees once again took the photos and Dale Robertson, who lives in Newfields, agreed to try to convince people to strip off for the calendar, which will raise money for the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group (Berwick’s Cancer Cars) and two national good causes – CoppaFeel breast cancer charity and BaggyTrousersUK testicular cancer charity.

The pictures were taken at different locations and more than 40 men and women posed naked. Parts of their body are covered, none of the images are full frontal nudity.

Margie was good friends with Dale’s grandmother and aunties.

He said: “Margie was first was diagnosed in 2006 with breast cancer and had an on/off battle with it until she passed away in 2016. She was a bright, caring character that lit up any room, loved life, her family, her two boys and many, many friends.

“She raised money for charity in many ways and she took part in many emergency services pantomimes in Berwick.

“Margie was an auxiliary nurse on ward 1 at Berwick Infirmary for many years and also some of her past colleagues are staring on the calendar.

“We hope she will be proud of this calendar and, in her words, I’m sure she would say ‘oh it is fab’.

“Massive thanks to all the local businesses that have sponsored and donated, and to everyone else involved, but most of all the Berwickers who have buffed on every month and front cover.

“Some took a bit of persuasion, but we got there in the end and the feedback from all of the shoots has been very positive.

“The shops the calendar will be on sale from for £6 from this Saturday are as follows: Saints hair, Foxtons wine bar, Blades hair salon, Pier Red, Kalon beauty, No 39 hair salon, Marshalls Cafe Sarah’s hair salon, Tweed Crossfit, Studio Hair Designs, The Riverside cafe, JCC hair salon, The Castle Hotel, Hairworks, Crumbs, The Thatch and The Hair Lounge.