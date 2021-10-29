Parade set to return as plans put in place for Remembrance Sunday in Berwick
Plans are being put together to mark Remembrance Sunday in Berwick.
Commemorations were scaled back last year due to the Covid pandemic and social distancing requirements.
However, a civic service and parade are being planned for Sunday, November 14
It begins at 9.45am with a service in Berwick Parish Church with organisations restricted to just one representative.
Afterwards, a parade led by Berwick Pipe Band will move on to the Castlegate war memorial for a short prayer, the sounding of The Last Post and a two minute silence at 11am.
Wreaths will be laid by representatives of up to 40 organisations, led by Lord Joicey, deputy lieutenant of Northumberland.
A blessing will be read and the parade will then proceed along Castlegate and Marygate past the town hall.
The civic party will also attended services at Tweedmouth war memorial at 12.15pm and Spittal war memorial at 12.45pm and a 6pm service at St Andrews Wallace Green and Lowick Church of Scotland.