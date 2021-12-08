The Maltings’ Snow White pantomime team pictured during a read through.

Final rehearsals are taking place for the show, which promises to provide plenty of festive joy after the limitations of last year’s Christmas due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The usually annual panto production has become well known across north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, with the 2019 production of Aladdin seeing record ticket sales.

This year’s show sees the return of some well-known faces. Returning to The Maltings stage, and his regular role as the Dame, is local favourite Euan McIver. Euan brings the panto to life and is once again set to be full of humour and banter that will be enjoyed by both adults and children.

Snow White is written, directed, and produced by the multi-talented Wendy Payn.

Ros Lamont, Executive Director at The Maltings, commented, “We are delighted that the pantomime is returning after being postponed last year.

“The pantomime at The Maltings is a fantastic opportunity to make memories with your nearest and dearest and laugh for two hours solid.

“Our production team and cast have been working hard behind the scenes to make this year’s panto extra special.

“Snow White is packed with magical moments and cracking comedy, and we welcome everyone to join us for a magical Christmas treat.”

It will be performed this Saturday and Sunday and then between December 18 and 30 (but not on Christmas Day). There are matinee and evening performances.