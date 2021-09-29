Panto is coming back to Berwick - oh yes it is!

Popular pantomime dame Euan McIver is back for the 2021 show.

The annual festive production has become well-known across Northumberland and the Borders – with the last pantomime, Aladdin in 2019, selling more tickets than ever before as well as a full week of schools-only performances before the main public run.

Some familiar faces are back for this year’s show, Snow White, including popular pantomime dame Euan McIver.

Talented newcomers will also contribute to the two hours of fun and laughter that guarantee a massive dose of Christmas spirit for the whole family.

Ros Lamont, executive director at The Maltings, said: “We were devastated when we had to postpone the pantomime last year (due to Covid-19 restrictions) as it has been become an unmissable Christmas tradition for so many local people to see the production.

“Our dedicated production team work hard on our pantomime for many months in advance and nothing beats the sound of an excited audience waiting for the curtain to go up for each show.

“Snow White is packed with festive charm, magical moments and side-splitting comedy. We’d love every-one to join us to watch it.”