Organ recital by teen at Berwick church

Calum Landon.

The 15-year-old is already showing great promise. Starting with the piano, he took up the organ a year ago and is now playing weekly in services – both as soloist and accompanying the choir.

He has been awarded a three-year scholarship funded by the Ecclesiastical Music Trust.

The organ instrument in Berwick Parish church is awe-inspiring and in Calum’s hands it promises to sound quite magical. Judge for yourself this Saturday between 11.30am and 12.15pm.

Retiring donations invited; proceeds to be divided between the Berwick Food Bank and church funds.