Organ recital by teen at Berwick church
The final event of Berwick Parish Church’s Saturday summer concerts is the church’s organ scholar, Calum Landon, giving his first recital.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 10:49 am
The 15-year-old is already showing great promise. Starting with the piano, he took up the organ a year ago and is now playing weekly in services – both as soloist and accompanying the choir.
He has been awarded a three-year scholarship funded by the Ecclesiastical Music Trust.
The organ instrument in Berwick Parish church is awe-inspiring and in Calum’s hands it promises to sound quite magical. Judge for yourself this Saturday between 11.30am and 12.15pm.
Retiring donations invited; proceeds to be divided between the Berwick Food Bank and church funds.
Covid safety precautions will be in place.