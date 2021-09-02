Opening hours set to be slashed for Travel Centre at Berwick Railway Station

Berwick Railway Station.

The current hours at the station are 5.45am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, 6.45am to 3.15pm on Saturdays and 9.45am to 4.20pm on Sundays.

It is proposed to change them to 7am to noon Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Travel Centre has been refurbished in recent months as part of the improvements made at the station by LNER and Network Rail.

LNER states on its website that the proposed changes at Berwick and other stations ‘reflect the reduced level of customer demand during these times’.

However, a number of residents have contacted Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, to raise their concerns and she is also against this proposal.

She said: “While I appreciate, that growing numbers of passengers are using the machines and booking online, this drastic cut – which slashes the opening times by more than half – is an unacceptably excessive reduction.

“It also fails to address the needs of elderly passengers, others who might have limited access or understanding of technology and is unfair on LNER staff.”

A spokesperson for LNER said: “We are revising the opening hours at Berwick Travel Centre operated by LNER.

“The proposed changes include a reduction in hours to ensure greater alignment with the needs of our customers.”

They added that a review of customer buying behaviour was undertaken, using transaction data from before the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure operating hours are efficient and in line with customer demand and customers are able to purchase tickets in a number of ways, including at ticket machines, lner.co.uk, using its app and via phone by calling its Customer Contact Centre.

If you would like to provide feedback or comment about the changes, you can contact Transport Focus before September 21.