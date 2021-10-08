Off-duty police officer dragged along road after being hit by driver

The injuries sustained by Sergeant Stephen Carr after he was hit by a car and dragged 30m on the road.

Northumbria Police is warning drivers they could lose their licence and receive multiple fines if their poor eyesight causes a collision.

The warning comes after an officer was knocked from his bike by a driver who minutes later failed a road-side eye test.

Off-duty Sergeant Stephen Carr was hit by a Fiat Punto as he cycled around the Plessey Checks roundabout in Cramlington on March 16.

Sergeant Stephen Carr's damaged cycle helmet after the collision.

He was then dragged along the road surface for 30m.

When the 68-year-old driver stopped, he stated he had not seen the Sergeant and a road-side test was carried out.

The driver, unable to read a number plate from 20 metres away, failed the test and his licence was revoked by the DVLA that same day.

And, last month the driver appeared at Bedlington Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The man was disqualified from driving for six months, fined £120 and £85 court costs.

Sergeant Carr suffered nasty injuries to his legs, which required skin grafts, and was off work for three months with an extended phased return.

Head of Northumbria Police’s Road Safety team, Sergeant Glen Robson, said: “Thankfully our officer has made a full recovery and is back in the saddle – albeit with some scarring.

“The driver did not go out with the intention of hurting anyone that day but in this case his eyesight had deteriorated over time and he seemed unaware that it had become so poor.

“Every driver is responsible for ensuring their own fitness to drive and that includes ensuring their eyesight is road ready and they can read a licence plat from at least 20m/66ft away.

“If you’ve noticed a change in your eyesight or you can’t pass the 20m test then do not hesitate to book an eye test straight away and stay our of the driver’s seat until you are confident your eyes are healthy or you have the correct glasses.