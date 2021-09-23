Northumberland fashion designer styles Dua Lipa for magazine photoshoot

Fashion designer Genevieve Devine designed a slip for singer Dua Lipa to wear in a Vanity Fair shoot.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter wore a feminine slip designed by Genevieve Devine for the feature in Vanity Fair.

It is the latest success for the Chatton slow fashion advocate whose designs are gracing the pages of some of the most iconic magazines in the industry.

Pieces from her ‘Smoke and Mirrors’ collection appear in current editions of British and Italian Vogue, Metal, and More or Less magazines, as well as the autumn/winter edition of culture, arts and fashion book Document Journal.

Singer Dua Lipa models a vintage slip designed by Genevieve Devine featured in Vanity Fair. Picture: Venetia Scott

Now based in London, the 28-year-old says her love of fashion and design was evident at just three-years-old and her talents fostered at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle.

“I began making things when I was very young,” she recalled. “At three, I saw Raquel Welch in One Million Years BC on the television, then ran upstairs to fashion myself a loin cloth outfit by cutting up some old clothes and called myself early girl!

“The old art studio at Dame Allan’s was where I learnt to wind the spool on a sewing machine, and where my talents were nurtured. I was given so many opportunities in ways to be creative, which is hugely important as a child.”

After leaving school, Genevieve went on to study a foundation in art at Newcastle College, and fashion design at Northumbria University.

Fashion designer Genevieve Devine working on her latest collection.

More recently she completed an MA in fashion at London art school Central Saint Martins and ‘Smoke and Mirrors’ featured on the Vogue runway at CSM Fashion Week.

Genevieve, who creates sustainable, handmade garments typically from recycled or eco-friendly materials, is now working on a new collection and establishing her self-titled own label.

She said: “Everything has snowballed since my last collection and I’m feeling grateful for the response to my work that I created in my bedroom during lockdowns throughout the last year of my MA.

“I owe so much to those who encouraged my creativity and inspired me in childhood, from my grandma, who would never let anything go to waste and would pass on scraps of fabric and material so I could make things, to Dame Allan’s, which patiently and supportively guided me on my journey to become a fashion designer.”