Northumberland antique owner cashes in as Chinese porcelain goes under the hammer for £27,000
A rare piece of Chinese porcelain brought to auction by a Northumberland resident has gone under the hammer for £27,000.
The famille rose charger of the Qing Dynasty (Guangxu period 1874-1908) was sold by Jedburgh auctioneer Brown and Turner at its antiques sale on Saturday.
The charger was consigned from a resident in the north Northumberland area and gained huge interest with six internet bidders taking the lot up to £23,000.
The eight telephone bidders then took over, with the hammer going down at £27,000.
The buyer was UK based and delighted with his purchase.
The seller was a private client who had had the charger for several years in her family.
Dennis Clark, Brown and Turner’s auctioneer and valuer, said, “We were delighted with the famille rose charger and the interest we gained in it.
“It is a beautiful piece depicting two five clawed dragons, synonymous with the Emperor, symbolising his imperial power. During the Qing dynasty the five clawed dragon was strictly reserved for the Emperor’s use.
“The final hammer price was significantly above the market estimate and highlights the exciting element of auctions. It is great to find a piece like this locally and underlies the reach we have globally.”
Brown & Turner took over the auction house in Jedburgh two years ago, with some already notable lots going under the hammer. A fine and rare Italian Florentine Grand Tour Scagliola table top, circle of Don Pietro Belloni, circa mid-18th century, made £19,500 and a fine French painted and ruby and diamond set fan by Jules Donzel, circa 1880 made £8,000, one of the highest priced fans sold in the UK.
Do you have a hidden gem at home? Brown & Turner carry out free valuations including classic cars at their shop in Jedburgh, 36 High Street, to book an appointment call 01835 863445. They will also be in Alnwick on Wednesday, October 16, Berwick on Wednesday, October 23 and Morpeth on Wednesday, October 30. To book your valuation slot please call 01835 863445.