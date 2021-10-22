Andrew Walton, chairman of Glendale Agricultural Society.

Glendale Agricultural Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr Noel and Janet Roy last year.

Previous winners are Tommy Swan, Susan Burston, Chris Leyland MBE (awarded posthumously), Michael Aitchison and Bunt Morton.

Patrick Sheard, chairman of sponsors, Glendale Gateway Trust, said: “After such a challenging period, it has been wonderful to see our community coming together, reinforcing the fact that here in Glendale, we have some fantastic people who can lead the way through both good and difficult times.

"As always, our aim is to recognise someone who has made a significant contribution to our community and their neighbourhood and The Glendale Gateway Trust is delighted to support it.”

Andrew Walton, chairman of Glendale Agricultural Society, added: “We are always amazed at the many entries we receive, all which highlight, someone’s total commitment and dedication to both the community of Glendale and the individual areas in which they have worked and volunteered. I would just like to confirm that all previous nominations will be put forward for judging along will all new nominations.”

Nominations will be reviewed by a team of judges. The winner will receive a specially commissioned trophy and £50 in prize money.

Anyone wanting to make a confidential nomination should send a brief resume on the nominee to [email protected] or call 01668 283 044 to request a form. Nominations should be returned to the GAS office no later than November 8. The winner will be announced in the first week of December.