New Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Northumberland is appointed

Caroline Pryer, who has been appointed the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland.

Caroline Pryer will now support and assist the Duchess of Northumberland in her position as Lord-Lieutenant – the Queen’s official representative for the county.

Caroline will also carry out the normal duties of the Lord-Lieutenant should she be away, ill or unable to attend an event.

The appointment was made following the retirement of Bryony Gibson who previously served in the role for 11 years.

Caroline joined the Armed Forces charity SSAFA Northumberland as a caseworker in 1994, becoming a training officer before moving up to Branch Secretary, chairman of Berwick RNLI twice and a local magistrate.

More recently she has been headteacher at Ponteland Community Primary School.

Caroline said: “I am deeply honoured by this appointment and very much look forward to doing all I can to support the Lord-Lieutenant in her work throughout Northumberland.”

Her Grace, The Duchess of Northumberland said: “Bryony has been a great support to me over the past 11 years and I will miss her hugely.

"Caroline has made significant contributions to local life and has deep roots within the community, and I know she will contribute wonderfully to the role.”

The Lord-Lieutenant is appointed by Her Majesty the Queen and has a Vice Lord-Lieutenant and Deputy Lieutenants to help with duties.