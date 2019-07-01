Eric Musgrave, quizmaster at the Black Bull in Etal. Picture by Jane Musgrave

Now the freelance journalist is asking the questions in a monthly pub quiz at The Black Bull in the village.

Eric Musgrave on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'

“Jeremy is known to like a good pint, so he’d enjoy himself at The Black Bull while showing us how good his own general knowledge is,” says Eric. “When I compile each quiz, I like to throw in some easy ones, some tougher ones and some that can be guessed at or worked out.

“As players are in a team, they already have the equivalent of the Phone A Friend helpline, but there’s no 50:50, no Ask The Audience and no Ask The Host helplines, but if a few teams are struggling and I am feeling generous, I might offer a clue.”

The next quiz at The Black Bull is on July 8. A self-confessed quiz fanatic, Eric poses the questions on the second Monday of each month, starting at 7.30pm. Entry costs £2 per player.

Teams can consist of up to four players and the winning team gets a £20 voucher to spend at the pub. There is a booby prize for the team with the lowest score.

“We are developing a nice following with local quiz fans and we usually get one or two teams made up of tourists to the area who fancy stretching their grey matter,” Eric says.

In January the hashtag #berwickeric popped up all over social media as local people got behind Musgrave when he was in the hot seat on Millionaire. By an odd coincidence, hash sign was the correct answer to his £64,000 question that asked what symbol does the word octothorp refer to.

It was only after Clarkson pointed out four times that a hash sign has eight points that Musgrave gave octothorp as his final answer. He had no idea about the answer to the subsequent £125,000 question, so exited the chair £64,000 better off.

“I owe Jeremy Clarkson a lot. I’ll definitely buy him his first pint if he appears at The Black Bull quiz,” Eric promises.