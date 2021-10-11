New library with a view installed by Berwick pier

Joan Montgomery is the mini library’s first volunteer steward.

Books by the Sea is affiliated with international group Little Free Library.

A string of little free libraries along the Northumberland Coast, Books by the Sea was born out of a collaboration between Alnmouth’s The Old School Gallery and Emble Farms further north. The aim is to connect locals and visitors in enjoyment of reading, landscape and location.

Chloë Smith of Berwick Literary Festival said: “The festival team picked up on Guy’s project and wanted to bring a library to Berwick.

“It’s taken a while to sort the details and get the appropriate permissions, but we’re delighted with Berwick’s library with a view. We very much hope that visitors and locals will enjoy using it.”

The library is located by Berwick pier on the far side from the town. It is the tenth library installation along the North Northumberland coast with others located on Holy Island, North Sunderland, Beadnell, Low Newton, Embleton, Longhoughton and Alnmouth.

The Berwick library joins some 100,000 other Little Free Libraries around the world.

She said: “We’ve already had so much interest with people borrowing and leaving books.

“It’s a great initiative and we’re delighted with the response so far.”

The collection of books in the library is constantly changing, so people are encouraged go along with a book to swap.

Berwick Literary Festival runs from Thursday, October 14 to Sunday, October 17 and offers a wide-ranging programme of topics and speakers – politics, poetry, the environment, sport, history, current affairs and much more. Speakers include former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and best-selling novelist Salley Vickers.

Online events are all free and there are two in-person shows at town’s Maltings Theatre, as well as a livestream event at the Radio Rooms in Tweedmouth.