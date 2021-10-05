National recognition for railway station in Berwick

Berwick Railway Station was highly commended in the National Rail Awards 2021.

The most northerly railway station in England has fantastic views over the harbour and the North Sea.

Passengers can experience panoramic views of the River Tweed and town centre when trains travel across the iconic Royal Border Bridge immediately south of the station.

The National Rail Awards 2021 was hosted by broadcaster Huw Edwards with Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, presenting the accolades.

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “It is fantastic that once again Berwick-upon-Tweed has been recognised for its exceptional work.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone and I am proud of how LNER has continued to provide the excellent service it is known for.

“It is brilliant that this work has been recognised at these awards.”

Earlier this year, the iconic station – located in the former Great Hall of Berwick Castle – was awarded the Arch Company Award for Urban Heritage at the National Railway Heritage Awards.