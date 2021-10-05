National recognition for railway station in Berwick
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has expressed its delight that Berwick Railway Station has been highly commended in the Station of the Year (Medium) category at this year’s National Rail Awards.
The most northerly railway station in England has fantastic views over the harbour and the North Sea.
Passengers can experience panoramic views of the River Tweed and town centre when trains travel across the iconic Royal Border Bridge immediately south of the station.
The National Rail Awards 2021 was hosted by broadcaster Huw Edwards with Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, presenting the accolades.
David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “It is fantastic that once again Berwick-upon-Tweed has been recognised for its exceptional work.
“It has been a difficult year for everyone and I am proud of how LNER has continued to provide the excellent service it is known for.
“It is brilliant that this work has been recognised at these awards.”
Earlier this year, the iconic station – located in the former Great Hall of Berwick Castle – was awarded the Arch Company Award for Urban Heritage at the National Railway Heritage Awards.
Recent renovations, including the refurbishment of the entrance canopy and station clock, were praised for taking into consideration both the importance of the station building and the historic site it is located in.