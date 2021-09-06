Music Series back in town
Organisers Berwick Educational Association has announced its delight at the return of the Berwick Music Series, which will be again led by artistic director Prof Mike Worboys.
Headlined by US violist Stephen Upshaw and the UK’s Frankland Quartet, there will be a potpourri of concerts, lectures and workshops, as well as an exciting project with schools in Berwick supported by the Reid School of Music at Edinburgh University.
Berwick Music Series 2021 takes place at the Watchtower Gallery over three weekends in September and October.
Full details, including tickets information and links, are available online at www.berwickmusic.org