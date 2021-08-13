More than a dozen taking part in Berwick Open Gardens

The Open Gardens event is the Friends of Berwick Castle Parks’ biggest fund-raiser.

This hugely popular event has attracted many visitors to the town during the last five years – and a country-wide (and international) audience for its online showing last year.

Chair of the Friends Jackie Kaines Lang said: “It’s great to be back welcoming people into our gardens this year.

“We hope that many people will take the opportunity to enjoy our beautiful parks and a look behind the scenes of some gorgeous private gardens around the town.

“It’s a lovely social event, with some gardens offering refreshments.

“Of course, we do ask that visitors respect individual owners’ requests around social distancing etc.”

The Open Gardens event, which this year will run from 11am to 5pm, is the Friends’ biggest fund-raiser, with all monies raised supporting the upkeep and enhancement of local parks in Berwick.

Parks officer Kate Dixon said: “We are fortunate to have an excellent group of active volunteers who support my work in all sorts of ways, including working in the parks.

“Funds raised from Open Gardens supports us in buying and maintaining equipment needed to keep the parks in good order and enables us to invest in interesting and eye-catching plants.

“We welcome volunteers who wish to spend time gardening or would like to be involved in other ways. Just get in touch.”

As well as undertaking a range of wildlife and nature initiatives, the Friends group instigated and planted the new community orchard – funded by Coun Catherine Seymour – on Countess of Buchan Way at the northern gateway to the town.

Tickets for Open Gardens are £4 per adult, with under 18s free, and are available in advance from Berwick Visitor Centre, Walkergate, and [email protected]’s, West Street.

Tickets and a trail map are also available on the day in Castle Vale Park (the Lily Pond) and from each open garden.