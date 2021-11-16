Memorial Christmas tree to honour loved ones

The initiative raised £1,564 for the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group last year.

If you wish to place a message of remembrance, the cards are available from the home at Tweedside Lodge, 87-89 Main Street, Tweedmouth.

If you would like to leave a memorial donation this year, it is once again supporting Berwick and District Cancer Support Group. You can donate in branch or online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/CancerCarsCoopTree2021