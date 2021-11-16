Memorial Christmas tree to honour loved ones
Berwick Co-op Funeralcare is continuing its tradition of placing a Memorial Christmas tree, which will display memorial cards for remembering loved ones, in its funeral home.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:00 am
If you wish to place a message of remembrance, the cards are available from the home at Tweedside Lodge, 87-89 Main Street, Tweedmouth.
If you would like to leave a memorial donation this year, it is once again supporting Berwick and District Cancer Support Group. You can donate in branch or online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/CancerCarsCoopTree2021
A short service to switch on the Memorial Christmas tree lights on November 25 can be viewed on Berwick Cancer Cars Facebook page.