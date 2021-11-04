Mayor’s thanks at service
Coun Alan Bowlas’ theme for his Mayor’s Sunday Service in Berwick Parish Church was community service.
After thanking his guests for all that they do for the Berwick area, he also thanked Canon Handley for the service, organist Robert Gower and the choir and Tamsin Davidson, graduate of The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, for her moving rendition of Ave Maria by Gounod.
The Mayoress ’ charity is Berwick Lifeboat Crew and Parkinson’s Research, for which a collection was taken on the day.
Further donations are welcome to the Berwick upon Tweed Number Two Account, sort code 20-58-17 and account number 03474267.