Mary recalls farm upbringing as she turns 100

Mary Jeffrey received a telegram from the Queen for her 100th birthday.

Mary was born at Nabdean near Paxton, where she grew up and worked on the farm with her father and brother. She later moved to Hutton and then King James Court in Berwick before settling at Berwickshire Housing Association’s (BHA’s) independent living accommodation in Duns.

She celebrated in style on September 19 at a party for family, friends and former neighbours and last Wednesday, her fellow residents at Boston Court gathered to mark the occasion.

The centenarian said that working on the farm from an early age has helped her reach the grand age of 100.

She added: “I used to milk the cows, carry hay for the horses and load the carts during harvest. I loved harvest time. I also had two pet owls.

“I really loved cycling and dancing, all types of dancing, and I enjoyed a Saturday night in the British Legion.”

Mary is also one of BHA’s befriendees and pre Covid-19 attended all of BeFriend’s events – trips, community lunches etc. She walks most days around Duns Park and likes to have company as part of her walk.

She added: “I’m very comfortable here at Boston Court, but haven’t been able to get out and about as much as I’d like to during the pandemic.

“Hopefully, I can get back to meeting my friends more as restrictions are lifted.”