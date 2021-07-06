Man walking entire UK coastline for good cause arrives in Northumberland

Chris Lewis, Kate and Jet with fellow paratrooper Alan Hughes, left, and piper Jamie Starr, right, on Sunday. Picture by Susan Hughes.

Christian Lewis, who is known as Chris, started the challenge in 2017 from Llangennith Beach Hillend Car Park in Wales.

The former British paratrooper said that he wanted to raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, because he has experienced first-hand what they do and when the idea of walking the entire UK coastline came to him one day, he set off on the journey soon afterwards.

He has received generous support in the areas he has covered from people, businesses and organisations and has camped outdoors most of the time.

Chris’ stay in Scotland was longer than expected due to the Covid-19 lockdown when he was in Shetland. He was given special permission by a fisherman to live in an empty house for a few months.

Something unexpected which has been very positive for him is that he has adopted a pet dog, Jet, and he has also been joined on his walk by his girlfriend Kate, who he met on the road.

He crossed the border on Sunday and enjoyed a day off in Berwick yesterday (Monday).

Chris said: “We had a fantastic welcome at the border from people in the area, and even people from Newcastle, who have been following our journey. We’re looking forward to exploring the beautiful Northumberland coast.

“This has totally restored my faith in humanity and it's great that we’ve now gone over £200,000 for SSAFA.”