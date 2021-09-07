Maltings’ delight as shows return

The Maltings.

The team are delighted to announce a high-quality line-up of comedy, theatre, cinema, visual arts and music across their three venues.

And Berwick’s very own professional Panto is back for Christmas with Snow White

Just ahead of the full programme, The Maltings is hosting the Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival between tomorrow (Friday) and Sunday. With more than 18 films being screened, there is an eclectic mix of genres and themes.

Through September, The Maltings will run a programme of cinema and live performances – including a highly anticipated show from comedian Jenny Eclair on September 24 and after multiple delays, the new James Bond movie will also be shown when it premieres at the end of September.

The Granary Gallery is currently exhibiting ‘Portrait of a Town’, a photographic collection that details almost every aspect of life in Berwick between 1951 and 2012.

‘Gemma Burditt: Future Landscapes’, will be exhibited at the Gymnasium Gallery from September 18.

Illustrator and animator Gemma Burditt has worked as Maltings artist in residence with six land-based businesses in Northumberland over two years to show how communities are adapting to pressing events such as climate change.

Ros Lamont, executive director of The Maltings, said: “We’re all just delighted that our full programme is returning at last and we’ve worked hard to ensure our audiences can visit safely and comfortably from September.

“The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for so many, so we’re really looking forward to giving everyone a chance to enjoy getting together for live events, big screen films, youth theatre sessions and more.

“The community support we’ve received throughout the (Covid-19) pandemic has been phenomenal.”

As Covid guidance has evolved, The Maltings has adapted its safety measures to ensure staff, artists and audiences are as safe as possible.