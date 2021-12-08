Major incident stood down as Northumberland residents thanked for patience

Northern Powergrid engineers working to restore power.

Over 3,800 properties in Northumberland have been visited by Northumberland County Council staff and volunteers with the support of the military since Saturday, 4 December.

Daljit Lally, chief executive of Northumberland County Council, said: “I want to thank our residents for their patience and understanding over the past 12 days.

"I know it has not been an easy time, but our communities have once again shown us what community really means. They have come together and supported each other during a time of need.

“My thanks also extends to our staff and those volunteers who have been out every day helping. You really have made a difference during this difficult time.”

Northumberland’s major incident, TCG (Tactical Coordination Group) and SCG (Strategic Coordination Group) have now been stood down.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I want to personally thank every single person who has contributed towards this fantastic community effort. I am so proud of our council in the way we have stepped up to the mark and delivered when we have been needed.

“From our staff through to the numerous organisations, and brilliant volunteers, and perhaps more importantly residents themselves, the response has been nothing less than amazing. We know there is still work to be done across the county and we will be supporting our communities as we move forward.”

Whilst door-to-door visits are no longer taking place support continues should those in our communities need it.

If you are concerned about a vulnerable person, please contact One Call on 01670 536400.

Alternatively, Northumberland Communities Together can be contacted on 01670 620015, Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, leader for the opposition, said: “It has been, without a doubt, a huge community effort.

“I’d like to pay tribute to Northumberland’s communities who have once again shone in times of adversity.”

Northern Powergrid restored electricity for its remaining 700 customers across the region without power since Storm Arwen on Tuesday night.

