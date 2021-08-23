Last chance to submit sea photos for charity competition

Laurence Hartwell's 'Beam trawlers landing to the fish market at night'.

Photographers a week to enter their images of the sea in the annual photography competition run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

The competition encourages photographers of all abilities to submit images that capture the UK’s unique relationship with the sea, including its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, harbours and ports.

The overall winner will receive a £500 photographic equipment voucher.

Captain Justin Osmond RN, chief executive of the society, said: “Whilst the entries we have received so far are of outstanding quality, it is quite possible that this year’s winning photograph has yet to be submitted, so I would encourage anyone who has images to submit them before the deadline.”

To enter the competition, individuals can submit their photographs via https://shipwreckedmariners.org.uk/photography-competition-2021/ before the deadline on August 31.