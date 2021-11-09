Key link formed thanks to grant

From left, Siobhan Younger, manager at Newcastle Building Society’s Berwick branch, and BYP youth support worker Cordelia Scott.

It has teamed up with the town’s branch of Citizens Advice Northumberland to extend the support it can offer the community.

A £3,640 grant from Newcastle Building Society has enabled BYP youthsupport worker Cordelia Scott to train to become a Citizens Advice qualified advisor, which will mean that Citizens Advice services on issues such as employability and money management are more easily available to local young people.

Founded in 1995, the project supports around 500 people agedbetween 13 and 25 each year.

It provides outdoor activities, youth club facilities, information and assistance to young people across Berwick and surrounding communities, as well as offering supported accommodation for up to six people who need help as they move on towards living independently.

Its Beehive Youth Club that runs three days a week at its Golden Square headquarters provides somewhere that users can drop into to speak to staff, get involved with games and activities or simply spend time with their friends.

The charity is currently working towards a long-held ambition of takingover and renovating a disused community centre in Berwick town centreand is aiming to raise around £1million to make it happen.

BYP manager John Bell said: “We tend to act as a ‘first aid’ post, signposting and helping to access any specialist advice that is required alongside our own services, and we wanted to ensure the quality of advice we can provide stays as high as possible.

“Having a fully-trained advisor on the team means we’re even better equipped to deal with any situations that arise and can better help those who need our support find positive ways forward.

“Taking a partnership approach is essential to the success of our different activities and working with Citizens Advice and Newcastle Building Society will make a real difference to the young people and families that we look to help.”