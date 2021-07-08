Investment go-ahead for new homes at historic Northumberland village

David Pesarra, left, with Stewart Cockburn. Picture by Chris Watt.

Cockburn Developments secured the funding to build three properties on the outskirts of Branxton. The famous Battle of Flodden took place near the village.

The site, formerly a dilapidated builder’s yard surrounded by overgrown vegetation, is called Stanley Court. This is a historic reference to the battle in the fields around Branxton in 1513 between the Scots and the English.

The Stanley family were one of the key English families that were involved, playing their part in securing victory.

Stanley Court will comprise two three-bed and one four-bed properties. The homes will be eco-friendly with features such as low energy lighting, low energy solar rated glazing and high levels of insulation.

Cockburn Developments is a family-run business led by experienced joiner Stewart Cockburn. He also owns the joinery firm S W Cockburn Joiners Ltd.

He said: “FW Capital shared our ambitions for this project and was able to quickly provide the funding needed to facilitate this development.

“Our aspiration was to create a high-quality development of homes in this beautiful Northumberland village. The site has already benefited from huge off-plan interest due to its location on the edge of the Northumberland National Park, an area of outstanding natural beauty.

“Stanley Court will hugely improve the first impression of visitors to the village and provide much-needed family homes for many years to come.”

The North East Property Fund was established with the aim of supporting the development of small-scale property schemes and is backed by Santander and the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

It offers loans from £250,000 up to £1million for residential and non-speculative commercial developments in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham.

The fund can provide up to 100 per cent of build costs for suitable schemes – with repayment terms available up to two years.

David Pesarra, investment executive at FW Capital, said: “We are delighted to work with Cockburn Developments to help bring this project to life.