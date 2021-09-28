Iconic post box in Berwick is restored
The Berwick Preservation Trust, a visitor to the town and the Royal Mail all played a part as a post box more than 100 years old was restored to its former glory.
Set into a wall on Pier Road is an Edward VII Royal Mail post box. Dating from Edward’s reign between 1901 and 1910, there are not many of these still in place across the country.
A spokesman for the trust said: “An avid ‘post box spotter’ visitor to Berwick saw this one, which had become rather shabby, and contacted us to ask if we could do anything to help.
“All post boxes still in use are the responsibility of the Royal Mail, which has a rolling five-year programme to refurbish them all.
“We made contact with Royal Mail, which resulted in this box being re-painted in the iconic pillar box red. The visitor to Berwick who first brought this to our notice was delighted.
“If you know of an iconic post box in need of repair in your area, get in touch with the Royal Mail (online via its website or by phone) and report its condition.”
Berwick Preservation Trust was founded in 1971 and has celebrated its 50th anniversary of protecting Berwick’s heritage by launching a new website, with details of all its projects, at www.berwickpreservationtrust.co.uk