Hundreds pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday in Berwick

A civic service of remembrance was held in Berwick Parish Church. Numbers were restricted due to Covid-19 precautions but the service was broadcast to people watching outside.

Berwick Pipe Band then led a parade to the Castlegate war memorial where a call to remembrance and prayers were read by Rev Canon Dennis Handley and Rev Dr Adam Hood.

The Last Post and a two minute silence was immaculately observed before wreaths were laid on the war memorial steps.

Remembrance Sunday in Berwick.

Among those present were Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Lord Joicey, and Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The crew of HMS Northumberland were also in attendance, while Holy Trinity First School’s Mini-Police were there alongside officers from Northumbria Police.

A blessing was read and the parade then proceeded along Castlegate and Marygate past the town hall.

Services were also held at Tweedmouth and Spittal war memorials.

