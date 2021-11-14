Hundreds pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday in Berwick
Hundreds of people turned out in Berwick to pay their respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
A civic service of remembrance was held in Berwick Parish Church. Numbers were restricted due to Covid-19 precautions but the service was broadcast to people watching outside.
Berwick Pipe Band then led a parade to the Castlegate war memorial where a call to remembrance and prayers were read by Rev Canon Dennis Handley and Rev Dr Adam Hood.
The Last Post and a two minute silence was immaculately observed before wreaths were laid on the war memorial steps.
Among those present were Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Lord Joicey, and Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
The crew of HMS Northumberland were also in attendance, while Holy Trinity First School’s Mini-Police were there alongside officers from Northumbria Police.
A blessing was read and the parade then proceeded along Castlegate and Marygate past the town hall.
Services were also held at Tweedmouth and Spittal war memorials.