Hundreds defy the weather to enjoy Berwick Christmas Market

Berwick Christmas Market made a very welcome return to Marygate today.

By Amanda Bourn
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 3:15 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 3:20 pm

Despite heavy rain in the town yesterday and last night, members of Berwick Rotary Club were up at 5am to ensure the market could open on time.

And their determination paid off, as scores of people turned up to visit around 30 stalls, set up in and around the town hall selling a huge variety of goodies.

Youngsters could also meet Santa is his grotto, and there were plenty of tasty refreshments on offer to keep energy levels stocked up.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the successful day:

1. Festive gifts galore

Smiles all round in the town hall, where there were around 20 stalls.

Photo: Alan Hughes

2. Cup of tea and slice of cake?

Sue Handoll and Alan Knowles serve refreshments.

Photo: Alan Hughes

3. Santa's here!

Father Christmas made an appearance.

Photo: Alan Hughes

4. Gifts galore

The numerous market stalls offered lots of one-off, fantastic festive gifts.

Photo: Alan Hughes

