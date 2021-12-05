Hundreds defy the weather to enjoy Berwick Christmas Market

Despite heavy rain in the town yesterday and last night, members of Berwick Rotary Club were up at 5am to ensure the market could open on time.

And their determination paid off, as scores of people turned up to visit around 30 stalls, set up in and around the town hall selling a huge variety of goodies.

Youngsters could also meet Santa is his grotto, and there were plenty of tasty refreshments on offer to keep energy levels stocked up.

Here’s a selection of photographs from the successful day:

1. Festive gifts galore Smiles all round in the town hall, where there were around 20 stalls.

2. Cup of tea and slice of cake? Sue Handoll and Alan Knowles serve refreshments.

3. Santa's here! Father Christmas made an appearance.

4. Gifts galore The numerous market stalls offered lots of one-off, fantastic festive gifts.