Holiday park's weekend of fun in aid of RNLI

There were plenty of smiles at Berwick Holiday Park’s Harbour Day weekend celebrations.

Including stalls from local independent retailers, activities for the whole family and an eye-catching special birds of prey display, a total of £2,600 was raised for the RNLI.

In addition, holidaymakers were serenaded on the outdoor terrace by vocalist Kitty Roberts and RNLI mascot Stormy Stan was out enjoying the sunshine over the weekend.

He hosted the draw of the raffle on the Sunday evening, where one lucky guest won themselves a Haven holiday.

Denise Bossons, general manager at Berwick Holiday Park, said: “Harbour Day is a staple here at Berwick. It’s always a fun weekend with lots of activities for both holidaymakers and holiday homeowners to take part in. This year was no different and we are very proud of the amount of money we were able to raise for the RNLI.”

Since launching its partnership with the charity in 2018, Haven has managed to raise more than £310,000 by team, guests and owners through a range of fundraising efforts.

The funding has helped fund essential training for lifeguards, new inshore lifeboats and full kit for inshore crew members, just to name a few.