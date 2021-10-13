High Sheriff’s praise for Berwick RNLI during visit

High Sheriff of Northumberland Joanna Riddell recently visited Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI.

The Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian Cowan, along with members of the crew, welcomed Joanna Riddell to the lifeboat station and gave her a tour.

Whilst talking with the crew, she said: “I have a very special interest with the sea.

“My ancestors were Mariners and my grandfather owned a shipyard at Mistley, where he built and famously raced Thames Barges in the Thames and Medway.

“I had an aunt also who collected for the RNLI nearly all her life.

“I'm especially interested in your all-weather lifeboat the Mersey. I heard you may be losing it – I hope that you are able to keep both boats and give my full support.

“You are all wonderful volunteers. Northumberland has a huge coastline and it is vitally important to keep people safe, especially now as so many people are holidaying in the UK, so the pressure is on the RNLI and emergency services to educate the public and save lives.

“May you always return home safely after saving lives at sea.”

Mr Cowan said: “We thoroughly enjoyed meeting with the High Sheriff of Northumberland. She is so interested and supportive of the role of RNLI.”