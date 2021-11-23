High-quality performances on the big screen in town

The broadcast of Anything Goes will shown at The Maltings on two occasions. Picture by Tristram Kenton.

The new production of the classical musical comedy Anything Goes, filmed live at the Barbican in London, will be shown at the Berwick venue on Sunday, November 28 (7pm) and Wednesday, December 1 (1pm).

It features a star-studded cast such as Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot, and includes plenty of memorable songs and spectacular dance routines.

No Time to Die is back on the Maltings big screen. If you missed the thrill and action of the latest James Bond film the first time round, now is your chance to catch it.

The movie will be showing in Berwick on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3 at 7.30pm, and between Tuesday, December 14 and Friday, December 17 at 7pm.

Get into the festive spirit with the broadcast of Christmas with Andre.

From his home town of Maastricht, Andre Rieu performs his inaugural Christmas concert with Christmas carol classics, a show-stopping performance of Walking in the Air and so much more.

Enjoy Andre’s festive concert from the comfort of The Maltings on December 21 from 7.30pm.

A popular family Christmas film, The Grinch, will be showing at The Maltings on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24.

A funny and heart-warming movie tells the story of The Grinch, who is on a mission to steal Christmas when he has his heart changed by a young girl’s festive spirit.